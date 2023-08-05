Sport

Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis

05 August 2023 - 09:55 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bongiwe Msomi (Captain) of South Africa during the Netball World Cup 2023, Playoff 2 match between South Africa and Tonga at Cape Town International Convention Centre, Court 1 on August 04, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Bongiwe Msomi (Captain) of South Africa during the Netball World Cup 2023, Playoff 2 match between South Africa and Tonga at Cape Town International Convention Centre, Court 1 on August 04, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their campaign is not as bad it looks. 

During the tournament, South Africa have lost only once to Jamaica and missed out on the semis on goal difference and Msomi said there is no shame in what they put on the table. 

South Africa will wrap up their World Cup with another clash against Uganda on Sunday to determine who is going to finish in fifth place. 

“I am proud of the team, we had one loss to Jamaica, who have really played very good netball in this tournament,” Msomi said after the win over Tonga on Friday. 

“We drew against New Zealand and we can’t have a semifinal because of goal difference, that is something that we can be proud of. After the loss to Jamaica, which was bitterly disappointing, we had a chat and it was pleasing to see the ladies come back stronger in the next match and we just wanted to play. 

“We called the match against Tonga as our own ‘semifinal’ and this means we have a final against Uganda on Sunday and they are really a good side. We are looking forward to another battle against them.” 

Besides the fact that they are going for a win, Msomi said the match against Uganda will be about ending on a high note and maintaining their world rankings. 

“You can’t really shy away from the fact that we are ranked fifth in the world going into the World Cup and we want to finish at least in the same position.” 

In what will be their second meeting in less than three days at the tournament, they will have to beat Uganda again to maintain their fifth spot in the world rankings. 

“Unfortunately, we can’t get something else that is better than fifth spot and I am really proud of the girls. I thought were played some great netball and we also saw some youngsters coming through. 

“We also played some good netball and those are some of the things that we can take forward.” 

Coach Norma Plummer is expecting a tough battle. 

“They want to be top of Africa, but are going for a win too, I just hope we are not given 28 penalties in the quarter.” 

MORE:

Spar Proteas coach Plummer says she never promised medals at the Netball World Cup

After South Africa failed to qualify for the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup, coach Norma Plummer said she never promised medals.
Sport
1 day ago

Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda

South Africa will take on Uganda in the battle for 5th and 6th place in the Netball World Cup on Sunday.
Sport
14 hours ago

Plummer expects battle from Uganda as Netball Proteas shoot for semis

Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer is expecting a tough battle from Uganda in their final Netball World Cup preliminary stage match at Cape Town ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jamaica beat New Zealand to keep Proteas in with a semifinal chance

The Proteas remain in contention for a place in the semifinals of the Netball World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach ... Sport
  2. Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals Soccer
  3. New signings shine as Sundowns kick off Premiership title defence on good note Soccer
  4. Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda Sport
  5. Last Chance Saloon for Boks' stars against Argentina Rugby

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem