Justin Thomas signs up for 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

09 August 2023 - 12:47 By SPORT STAFF
Justin Thomas after teeing off on the fourth hole in the second round of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club last month.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Justin Thomas will tee it up at the $6m (R113.9m) Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from November 9-12, looking to become the first American winner of this event since Jim Furyk.

The two-time US PGA champion, who failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs this year, said he was looking forward to his visit.

“I am so excited to get to Sun City … and experience everything South Africa has to offer,” the 30-year-old former world No 1, who claimed the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, said in a statement released by the tournament organisers on Wednesday.

“It is a country I’ve always wanted to visit and this tournament gives me the opportunity not only to do that but to compete in such an historic event.

“It’s been going for over 40 years and it is amazing to have [Gary] Player’s association. I can’t wait to see what makes it so great in November,” added Thomas, who has 15 career wins on the PGA Tour.

He is currently ranked 25th in the world, having not finished in the top three so far this year.

Furyk won the NGC twice, in 2005 and 2006, and before him the only US golfer to triumph at the Gary Player Country Club were Corey Pavin in 1995, Ray Floyd in 1982 and Johnny Miller taking the inaugural event in 1981. 

The 2023 edition of the NGC is the penultimate tournament on the DP World Tour schedule, offering an increased number of Race to Dubai ranking points.

