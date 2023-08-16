Sport

Boxing SA gets it wrong as it fails to tell accused about disciplinary delays

16 August 2023 - 17:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Shereen Hunter, posing with her award for most promising promoter in 2018, has relinquished her licence after having enough in the sport.
Image: Gallo Images

Another day, another Boxing South Africa (BSA) boo-boo. This time the regulator postponed two disciplinary hearings scheduled for Wednesday, but seemingly failed to inform the two accused in advance.

Trainer Charrit Mukondeleli and promoter Shereen Hunter arrived separately at the regulator’s offices in Pretoria to be told there was no hearing set for the day. 

A third licensee, Cape Town-based ring announcer Dev Currer, was notified on Tuesday that his hearing for Thursday had been put back to August 29 because the designated chair was unavailable. Fortunately he had not yet purchased air tickets. 

BSA, which regulates professional boxing, has come under fire for a wide range of perceived failures, indiscretions and poor management in recent times, and its inability to communicate to Mukondeleli and Hunter in good time will give critics more ammunition.

Mukondeleli, Hunter and Currer were charged separately with, among other things, bringing the sport into disrepute for comments made on social media, though the summonses sent to them about three weeks ago didn’t specify offending remarks.

Hunter, who had been critical of BSA’s failure to respond to emails and queries by licensees, resigned as a promoter after staging her last show in Johannesburg last month.

No longer being a licensee, Hunter should not fall under BSA’s jurisdiction, but emails to the regulator to clarify that her disciplinary would not take place went unanswered.

She travelled to the offices to ensure a hearing didn’t proceed in her absence.

“Today [Wednesday] was just a repeat of every other day in boxing for the past two years,” Hunter told TimesLIVE.

“One more time Boxing South Africa [is] absent without notice or apology.

“I am heartbroken. I sat in the reception this morning and thought, ‘This is exactly why I resigned as a woman in boxing from BSA. We are not taken seriously, we are treated with contempt’.

“Happy Women’s Month to women in boxing — not.”

Soweto-based Mukondeleli, who had expressed his displeasure about elements of BSA’s boxing awards last month, said he received a phone call informing him the disciplinary was postponed shortly before arriving at BSA’s offices. He was already in nearby Centurion.

There he was told they wanted to hold it next week, but he replied he would be visiting family in Limpopo for the next three weeks.

A Zoom meeting was suggested, but Mukondeleli pointed out that load-shedding made power and signals unreliable.

TimesLIVE sent questions to BSA acting CEO Erick Sithole and his responses will be included should he reply.

BSA has yet to respond to specific questions sent by TimesLIVE a few weeks ago.

The regulator issued a general press release in which it claimed it was under attack by a racist cabal that lacked the intellectual capacity to understand how boxing was run, adding it had been doing a sterling job.

