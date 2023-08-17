Sport

WATCH | Zizi Kodwa hosts Banyana Banyana and Spar Proteas

17 August 2023 - 08:27 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa is hosting a breakfast for Banyana Banyana and the Spar Proteas on Thursday morning.

READ MORE:

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis doesn’t know why some players snubbed the media on their return to SA

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has no idea why some of the national team players snubbed local media on their return home after a historic Fifa ...
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana and Bafana receiving same kind of benefits, Safa vice-president Linda Zwane insists

The South African Football Association was saying all the right things at OR Tambo International Airport when welcoming some members of Banyana ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ooh la la! A petite piece of Paris in Jozi

If you’ve ever wondered what sheer joy looks like, it might be Thuso Mbedu twirling in a pink floral confection of a gown in the shadow of a giant ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bok prop Ox Nché admits he feared not making World Cup squad after injury Rugby
  2. Chippa can match Sundowns pound for pound, says upbeat Morgan Mammila Soccer
  3. WATCH | Zizi Kodwa hosts Banyana Banyana and Spar Proteas Sport
  4. Akani Simbine in race to land first African man on 100m podium Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Hit or miss transfers will not help Chiefs and Pirates catch ... Sport

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”