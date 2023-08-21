Sport

Athletics

Zeney squeezes through in hurdles as Burkina Faso lands triple jump gold

21 August 2023 - 22:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Zeney Van Der Walt reacts after the women's 400m hurdles heats at the world championships in Budapest on Monday evening.
Zeney Van Der Walt reacts after the women's 400m hurdles heats at the world championships in Budapest on Monday evening.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Zeney van der Walt sneaked into the next round of the 400m hurdles as a fastest loser at the world championships in Budapest on Monday, but bowed out in the 400m semifinals.

The only other South African in action on the third day of the global showpiece, African champion Mirè Reinstorf, was unable to advance beyond the qualifying round, which started at 4.20m, five centimetres higher than her personal best.

Van der Walt finished fifth in her 400m hurdles heat in 55.21sec to take one of the four time qualifying spots for the semifinals. The fastest 15 athletes all dipped under 55.

Some two-and-a-half hours later she returned to the track, ending last in her 400m semifinal in 51.54, which is not a bad time in her secondary event.

While South Africa is still waiting to reach a podium in Hungary — the country’s biggest hope, Wayde van Niekerk, competes in the men’s 400m semifinals on Tuesday — Burkina Faso scooped gold in the men’s triple jump, courtesy of Fabrice Zango, the runner-up in 2022.

In other medal action, American Shericka Jackson upset the powerful Jamaican contingent to win the women’s 100m crown; her compatriot Grant Holloway won his third straight 110m hurdles crown; and, Daniel Stahl of Sweden took the men’s discus gold with a 71.46m championship record on his final throw.

Van der Walt, the former U-20 and U-18 world 400m hurdles champion, returns to the stadium on Tuesday for the 400m hurdles semifinals (8.25pm).

At last year’s world championships in Eugene she ran 55.05 in the heats and fell out in the semifinals after clocking 54.81, a best at the time. 

Van der Walt set her 54.47 best soon after that, winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

MORE:

New 100m champ Lyles trying to fill the Bolt-hole on and off the track

Since his retirement in 2017, athletics has routinely asked “where is the new Usain Bolt?” but newly-minted world 100m champion Noah Lyles is doing ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Botswana's Tebogo wins Africa's first men's 100m medal as Lyles triumphs

American Noah Lyles won the men's 100m gold at the world championships in Budapest on Sunday, while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo became the first ...
Sport
1 day ago

Akani Simbine’s 100m medal hopes end in disqualification in Budapest

Akani Simbine’s unbeaten run in the top echelons of world sprinting endied in disqualification at the world championship in Budapest on Sunday, sent ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wayde van Niekerk cruises into 400m semifinals at world championships

Wayde van Niekerk easily won his 400m heat at the world championships in Budapest on Sunday morning, pushing hard at the end to overhaul Briton ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Miraculous Maharaj has World Cup firmly in his sights Sport
  2. Zeney squeezes through in hurdles as Burkina Faso lands triple jump gold Sport
  3. As Messi Mania hits US, Bafana’s Hlongwane has same scoring rate in cup Soccer
  4. ANALYSIS | Success of Women’s World Cup can’t hide financial gap with men Opinion & Analysis
  5. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies to finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS