Sport

Prudence Sekgodiso cruises into 800m semifinals at world championships

23 August 2023 - 10:11
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Prudence Sekgodiso of Team South Africa reacts with Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain in the Women's 800m heats on day five of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Prudence Sekgodiso easily qualified for the women’s 800m semifinals at the world championships in Budapest, finishing second in her heat on Wednesday morning.

Sekgodiso, who fell out at the semifinal stage at the previous edition of the showpiece in Eugene last year, clocked 1min 59.72sec behind Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, the European champion and world championship silver medallist who clocked 1:59.53.

The first three from each of the seven heats advance to the semifinals on Friday. The final is scheduled for the last day of the championships on Sunday.

