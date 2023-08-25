Meanwhile, in addition to a number of top players retiring in the past 18 months, Sune Luus, who led the side to the final of the T20 World Cup, also asked to stand down as captain.
Moreeng and Proteas under a cloud before trip to Pakistan
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Hilton Moreeng has acknowledged the difficulty of his position as interim coach for a Proteas side in which a group of players no longer want him in the job.
The Proteas are under a cloud before their departure to Pakistan on Saturday with Moreeng as coach and captain Laura Wolvaardt in their positions only in an interim capacity.
Moreeng is further under the pump after a letter reportedly sent by a group of players to Cricket South Africa (CSA) asked that a new coach be brought on board for the team.
“We have had extended conversations [with the players]. We spoke regarding [the letter] and to find out what the challenges are. Whatever needs to be sorted out is busy being sorted out, discussions are happening above our pay grade and decisions will happen but we need to stay focused on our jobs,” said Moreeng.
“Every changeroom has things we need to discuss, but the biggest thing for us is to look for a way forward.
“The changeroom being divided is not something that has happened. We are looking to see how we can improve from the last World Cup.
“In every changeroom there are challenges, but you discuss those and then move along.”
The 45-year-old became the Proteas head coach for the first time in 2012 and held that position until June this year when his contract expired.
However, despite there being six months between when the team last played — at the T20 World Cup — and the tour to Pakistan, CSA did little to address the future of the team, hence Moreeng being asked to stay on in the job until the end of December.
It was only this week that the head coaching job for the team was advertised.
Meanwhile, in addition to a number of top players retiring in the past 18 months, Sune Luus, who led the side to the final of the T20 World Cup, also asked to stand down as captain.
Wolvaardt was named interim captain for the side’s series’ against Pakistan and later in September against New Zealand five days after the squad was announced.
She said at no stage did she turn down the job after being asked by Moreeng and chief selector Clinton du Preez.
“It is why [my] appointment is interim, so we can see if I am able to handle it and if I am still able to focus on my batting with the added responsibility,” said Wolvaardt, who will join the team in Pakistan from England where she has been playing in The Hundred tournament.
Moreeng said the publicity about his position has been hard to deal with.
“It is tough. People are within their rights to say how they feel, it is frustrating, but that is the country we live in.”
The Proteas will face Pakistan in three T20 Internationals and three ODIs, a series that counts towards the ICC Women’s Championship, which will determine the automatic qualifiers for the 2025 World Cup.
“Uncertainty [about the future] is just something that comes with the job. For us it is to focus on what is in front of us,” said Moreeng.
