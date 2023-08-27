Sport

Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment

27 August 2023 - 16:22 By Amy Tennery
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices with his coach Goran Ivanisevic at Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday ahead of the 2023 the US Open.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices with his coach Goran Ivanisevic at Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday ahead of the 2023 the US Open.
Image: Reuters/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic is bringing new appreciation to his latest Grand Slam campaign, chasing a men's record-extending 24th title in New York where he has collected the trophy three times but also suffered bitter disappointment.

He was disqualified in 2020 when he swatted a ball in frustration, inadvertently hitting a line judge, and in 2021 he was left heartbroken when Russian Daniil Medvedev ended his quest for a calendar Grand Slam in straight sets in the final.

Last year, he was unable to travel to the tournament after US authorities required Covid-19 vaccinations for non-nationals to enter the country.

“It was last year during the Open that I felt it's a pity that I'm not there. I felt sad for not being able to participate,” the world number two said on Friday.

“But this year, I mean, is this year. I don't think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year's tournament.”

The 36-year-old Serbian rolls into Flushing Meadows in peak form after defeating 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in an epic Cincinnati final that he called “one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals” he had ever played.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis for day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, still have the drive,” said Djokovic.

Fans are buzzing over the prospect of a rematch between world number one Alcaraz and second seed Djokovic in a potential New York finale, as the pair have all the makings of an epic rivalry.

Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the Roland Garros semifinals this year, en route to his third title at the clay court major. But he came up short against his young challenger at Wimbledon.

While the next-generation rival has clearly invigorated the man who has few peers in his sport, Djokovic said it was age and time that had helped him appreciate his craft at a new level.

“I don't know how many more slams I'll have. I'll still keep going,” he said. “I also understand that things are different when you're 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more I guess present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance.”

Djokovic will open his latest Grand Slam campaign against 85th-ranked Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

“I see every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history,” he added. “Of course, there's a big significance to that.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Toronto

Carlos Alcaraz said he needs to have more confidence in his game following Friday’s surprise defeat by American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

How retirement, golf and boxing got Kevin Anderson back playing at 37

South African marvels at ‘really impressive’ Alcaraz who can dominate tennis
Sport
3 weeks ago

All hail Alcaraz as Spaniard ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) ...
Sport
1 month ago

Tennis' next superstar Alcaraz proved he is the real deal after Paris pain

The last time Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic he was left so frightened the Spaniard turned into a nervous wreck and ended up suffering ...
Sport
1 month ago

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has experienced everything possible on a tennis court during his trophy-laden 23-year career but said he has never faced a player ...
Sport
1 month ago

Back to square one for Jabeur as she looks to past champs for inspiration

The tears flowing down Ons Jabeur's face as she trudged up to accept a Wimbledon runner's-up plate for the second year running from Britain's ...
Sport
1 month ago

Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Czech Marketa Vondrousova stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to become the first unseeded player in the professional era to win the ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table Soccer
  2. ‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win Soccer
  3. South Africa deliver worst world championship display in Budapest Sport
  4. Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row Motorsport
  5. Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure