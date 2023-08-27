Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will keep her comeback going into next year but said she was living for the moment at the US Open after a surprise return from retirement.

The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion initially called time on her competitive career in 2020 and spent so long away from the court that she told reporters at Flushing Meadows that at one point she was unable to locate her rackets.

“I didn't miss it. I played since I was obviously very, very young. It's been part of my life and my lifestyle for so long. I needed a break,” said Wozniacki, who gave birth in 2021 and 2022.

“I'm very excited to have this opportunity and to play again and play at the highest level.”

The Dane earned a wild-card entry for the US Open, where she was twice a finalist, after she announced her return to competition two months ago.

Wozniacki lost in the second round in Montreal and in the first round in Cincinnati earlier this month in her first two tournaments back but her enthusiasm was undiminished in New York, where she will start against a so far unnamed qualifier.