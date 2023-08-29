Ruthless Djokovic makes winning return to US Open
Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the US Open by storming past Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-0 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reclaim the world number one ranking and take the first step towards matching Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.
Unable to play at last year's event due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic had not been seen on the Flushing Meadows hard courts since his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final.
And fans let the 36-year-old know they had missed him, showering the Serb with applause as he emerged from the tunnel onto Arthur Ashe Stadium court. It was clear the three-time champion had missed them too as he embraced the cheers of a record crowd of over 30,000 that included former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
“I was excited to go out on the court, it has been few years so to come in front of you guys is always a pleasure,” Djokovic told the New York crowd. “Thanks for coming out and thanks to all the people who stayed to almost 1am.
Two down, one to go.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2023
Novak Djokovic is on a midnight mission. pic.twitter.com/HtdSrWysz8
“Night sessions at Arthur Ashe are always something special.”
Arriving in New York on the back of an absorbing win over his young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final, an in-form Djokovic showed 84th-ranked Muller no mercy in his US Open main draw debut.
Firing on all cylinders, Djokovic broke the overwhelmed Frenchman to open the match and never took his foot off the gas, closing out the first set in 23 minutes with a thundering ace.
Djokovic broke Muller for a fourth time to open the second set and went 2-0 up before his opponent held serve for the first time, raising both hands in triumph as the crowd roared.
But the cheers would be few and far between as Djokovic closed out the second with a wicked forehand.
Frances Tiafoe has the lob working!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2023
He's a set away from Round 2. pic.twitter.com/fp8FPDB4H6
Muller showed more ambition in the third, taking the set to 3-3 before Djokovic took control by breaking the Frenchman twice on the way to closing out the match.
While the US Open has just got under way, Djokovic's win guarantees he will nudge Alcaraz out of top spot when the world rankings are updated on Sept. 11.
Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in an epic Wimbledon final in July, opens his account on Tuesday against Germany's Dominik Koepfer.
The path to a 10th US Open final and a possible mouthwatering showdown with Alcaraz will get tougher but Djokovic had one obstacle removed from his side of the draw when Danish fourth seed Holger Rune was upset 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-2 by Spanish clay court specialist Roberto Carballes Baena.
Next up for number two seed Djokovic is Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who was a straight sets winner over American Ethan Quinn.
Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe opened their respective bids to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title in 20 years with routine victories on Monday.
The top-ranked Americans were hardly tested as ninth seed Fritz crushed compatriot Steve Johnson 6-2 6-1 6-2 in Louis Armstrong Stadium after Tiafoe, the 10th seed, beat American Learner Tien 6-2 7-5 6-1 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
There have been 78 consecutive Grand Slams played since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open, and hopes that an American man can snap that title drought at one of the sport's blue-riband events have fallen largely on the shoulders of Fritz and Tiafoe.
Fritz, the American number one since the end of 2021, set the tone early, using a dominant five-game stretch during which he won 20 of 23 points to open up a 5-1 lead before closing out the 23-minute set with a hold at love.
It was more one-way traffic in the second set as Fritz continued to attack Johnson's serve and faced little resistance the rest of the way, proving far too strong as he wrapped up the encounter in 80 minutes without facing a single break point.
Tiafoe faced a tricky opening test in Tien, who at 17 was the youngest player in the main draw and earned a US Open wild card after winning a second consecutive USTA Boys' 18s National Championship.
But Tiafoe, who made a surprising run to the New York semis last year, took the first set without dropping serve, wrapped up the second with a hold at love and then raced through the third set by winning six consecutive games.
Christopher Eubanks, the 28th seed who made waves when he reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July, beat South Korean Kwon Soon-wo 6-3 6-4 0-6 6-4 on Grandstand to advance.