Ruthless Djokovic makes winning return to US Open

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the US Open by storming past Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-0 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reclaim the world number one ranking and take the first step towards matching Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

Unable to play at last year's event due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic had not been seen on the Flushing Meadows hard courts since his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final.

And fans let the 36-year-old know they had missed him, showering the Serb with applause as he emerged from the tunnel onto Arthur Ashe Stadium court. It was clear the three-time champion had missed them too as he embraced the cheers of a record crowd of over 30,000 that included former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

“I was excited to go out on the court, it has been few years so to come in front of you guys is always a pleasure,” Djokovic told the New York crowd. “Thanks for coming out and thanks to all the people who stayed to almost 1am.