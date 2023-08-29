Wozniacki makes winning return at US Open, Swiatek crushes Peterson

The Polish player showed only brief signs of vulnerability early in the second set, as she began to accrue more unforced errors and had to claw her way back from triple break point in the first game.

But she reminded the crowd at Flushing Meadows why she has been the world number one since April 2022 as she whacked across an unreturnable backhand shot to break Peterson to love in the fourth game, amid a 10-point winning streak.

Peterson, who only produced two winners across the match, never regained her composure and Swiatek pumped her first after closing out the match with a scorching backhand down the line.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff survived a surprisingly tough test from Laura Siegemund in a tense first-round match, fighting back to beat the German 3-6 6-2 6-4.

The US teenager and the home crowd were stunned when Siegemund, the world number 121, used a variety of shot-making and some spectacular plays at the net to take the first set.

But Gauff hit back early in the second, ending a 26-minute opening game with a break as Siegemund began to complain to the chair umpire about the serve clock being started too quickly after points.

Gauff broke again for a 4-1 lead and levelled the match when her backhand hit the net cord and threw off the timing of Siegemund's volley.

The American 19-year-old took control in the third set, racing out to a 3-0 lead and defusing Siegemund's net attack with some lovely lobs.

Siegemund was handed a point penalty on game point to give Gauff a 5-1 lead, a decision she disagreed with, telling the umpire that Gauff was playing “extremely fast” as boos rained down on her.

Siegemund refused to go away and broke to cut the lead to 5-3 with the help of three double faults by Gauff.

But on her second chance to serve out the match Gauff did not miss, letting out a scream and pumping her fist after Siegemund's backhand landed in the net to end the nearly three hour match.

Next up for Gauff is 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva.