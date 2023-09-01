Alcaraz and Medvedev move on at US Open as Isner exits with a bang

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev moved quietly into the third round of the US Open on Thursday while big-hitting American John Isner delivered his trademark stack of aces in taking his final bow at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz entertained a record crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) win over South Africa's Lloyd Harris but the match also revealed a lack of sharpness which the Spaniard will need to rectify if he is to successfully defend his US Open crown.

Some dazzling shot making from the world number one had the crowd on its feet but Alcaraz also piled up 29 unforced errors and showed a lack of concentration at key moments.

The 20-year-old will need to improve with rival Novak Djokovic on the prowl for a 24th Grand Slam and seeking revenge for his Wimbledon loss to the Spaniard.

Medvedev survived a late night fright before taming Australian battler Christopher O'Connell 6-2 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2.

After strolling to a two set-lead Medvedev had looked headed for routine passage but in the end the third seeded Russian needed all his resolve to push O'Connell to the exit.

Isner, the standard bearer for American men's tennis during some barren years, never made it past the quarterfinals in 17 US Opens but his towering presence and booming serve made him a crowd favourite.