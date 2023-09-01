Sport

Alcaraz and Medvedev move on at US Open as Isner exits with a bang

01 September 2023 - 08:31 By Amy Tennery and Steve Keating
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (right) after beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (right) after beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev moved quietly into the third round of the US Open on Thursday while big-hitting American John Isner delivered his trademark stack of aces in taking his final bow at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz entertained a record crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) win over South Africa's Lloyd Harris but the match also revealed a lack of sharpness which the Spaniard will need to rectify if he is to successfully defend his US Open crown.

Some dazzling shot making from the world number one had the crowd on its feet but Alcaraz also piled up 29 unforced errors and showed a lack of concentration at key moments.

The 20-year-old will need to improve with rival Novak Djokovic on the prowl for a 24th Grand Slam and seeking revenge for his Wimbledon loss to the Spaniard.

Medvedev survived a late night fright before taming Australian battler Christopher O'Connell 6-2 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2.

After strolling to a two set-lead Medvedev had looked headed for routine passage but in the end the third seeded Russian needed all his resolve to push O'Connell to the exit.

Isner, the standard bearer for American men's tennis during some barren years, never made it past the quarterfinals in 17 US Opens but his towering presence and booming serve made him a crowd favourite.

He signed off his professional singles career with a 3-6 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(7) loss to fellow American Michael Mmoh but did not go quietly, adding 48 more aces to his record total.

Along with his thundering serve Isner is remembered for winning the longest professional tennis match in history against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, which lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes and took place over three days.

There will still be plenty of American content in the third round as third seed Jessica Pegula romped to 6-3 6-1 win over Romania's Patricia Maria Tig and Madison Keys, the losing finalist in 2017, enjoying a 6-1 6-2 win over Belgian Yanina Wickmayer.

The British charge at the US Open will carry on without 2012 champion Andy Murray, who was outclassed by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-4 6-1.

Known for his grit and warrior sprit, the 36-year-old Scotsman appeared to have little left in the tank on a broiling Arthur Ashe Stadium court and had no answer to the 19th seed's firepower.

“I was expecting, honestly, five sets,” said Dimitrov. “He's a tremendous competitor ... I'm very happy with the fight.”

Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka dished out more pain for British fans by knocking out Jodie Burrage in straight sets.

But it was not all bad news as 16th seed Cameron Norrie, 26th seed Dan Evans and Jack Draper, with a 6-2 6-4 7-5 upset of 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz, moved onto the third round.

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, looking to return to the final and atone for last year's loss to Iga Swiatek, is through to the third round but was made to work hard by Czech teenager Linda Noskova before sealing a thrilling 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 victory. -Reuters

MORE:

Swiatek, Djokovic advance before China's Zhang shocks Ruud

It was business as usual at the US Open on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek marching confidently into the third round but the day ended ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Alcaraz gets easy start to US Open title defence, Medvedev advances

Carlos Alcaraz has surrendered the number one world ranking but got his U.S. Open title defence off to an easy start as injured German Dominik ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sports stars who shocked the world with doping scandals

With allegation under investigation in the case of Elton Jantjies, we look at other stars who turned heads with doping scandals in their careers
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will keep her comeback going into next year but said she was living for the moment at the U.S. Open after ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. CSA needs to invest in playing more provincial cricket, argues Domingo Sport
  2. Alcaraz and Medvedev move on at US Open as Isner exits with a bang Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Time for clear head as Western Province decide on the way ... Sport
  4. ‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings