Sport

Comrades Marathon confirms direction for next year's race

01 September 2023 - 12:41 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Gerda Steyn wins the 2023 Comrades Marathon finishing at Kingsmead Stadium on June 11 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed the return of the up run for next year. 

The 2024 race scheduled for June 9 will start in Durban and finish in Pietermaritzburg. 

The last Comrades up run took place in 2019 before two consecutive editions of the epic road race were cancelled because of Covid-19. 

The 2022 and 2023 editions were down runs starting in Pietermaritzburg with the finish in Durban.  

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo confirmed the direction after Wednesday’s board meeting. 

“Runners have been awaiting confirmation of the direction of next year’s race and we are pleased to announce the 2024 Comrades Marathon will finish in the City of Choice, Pietermaritzburg,” Ngcobo said. 

CMA race director Rowyn James said they are looking at suitable finish venues and will confirm details at the official race launch later this year. 

In 2019, the race finished at Scottsville Racecourse, where Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn reigned supreme. 

Tete Dijana and Steyn won this year’s race, setting new records.

