Oldknow and Mulaudzi take top honours in Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban
Image: Hollywoodbets
Cian Oldknow overcame a strong field to win the women’s event of the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race in a personal best time of 32 min 17 sec as she continued to prepare for the 2023 World Half-Marathon Championships in Latvia next month.
Oldknow, who is part of the South African women’s world championships team with Glenrose Xaba and Kesa Molotsane, beat off stiff competition from Debash Kelali Desta and Blandina Makatisi.
Ethiopian Desta crossed the line in 32:18 and Blandina Makatisi of Lesotho completed the top three (32:23), while emerging runner Kabelo Mulaudzi won the men’s race in 28:01.
Mulaudzi was closely followed by veteran Elroy Geleant (28:04), who was a surprise podium finisher given competition from younger athletes in the field, while Thabang Mosiako completed the top three in a time of 28:07.
Oldknow said she delayed making a move in her run until about the 6km mark.
“The race was controlled, I was behind the front group by about 50m for the first 2km and eventually caught up with them and we were a nice group running together.
“At about 6km I moved to the front. I was nervous because I have never taken the lead that early in a race but I went for it. At about 8km the lady from Ethiopia [Desta] was behind me.
“I managed to hold my pace and she eventually dropped off. It just felt good leading up to the finish line and I am very happy with my time, which is a personal best for me.”
Oldknow was up against strong competition from Gerda Steyn, Cacisile Sosibo, Tayla Kavanagh and Ivette van Zyl, which pushed her.
“To be honest there was not too much pressure on me, I knew I was in good shape and I decided to express myself in the race. From here I have the world half-marathon champs and this was one of the last preparation races for that.
