Swiatek bundled out of US Open, Djokovic marches on

Iga Swiatek's US Open title defence and reign as world number one came to an end on Sunday with a shock loss to Jelena Ostapenko, while Novak Djokovic continued his march towards a 24th Grand Slam crown.

Swiatek's 3-6 6-3 6-1 fourth-round defeat brought the day to a stunning conclusion but it was not a surprise to some, with Ostapenko extending her domination over the Pole having won all four career meetings.

“I had nothing to lose today,” said the 20th seeded Latvian. “I knew she's a great player and she's very, very consistent, especially last few years.

“I also knew she would have all the pressure. I was just trying to make it hard for her and to play my game and to fight until the very last point.”

Swiatek's defeat means a new US Open women's champion will be crowned next Saturday, and when the world rankings are updated on Sept. 11 it will be Aryna Sabalenka's name at the top of the list.