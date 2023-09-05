Fiery Coetzee provides more fast bowling depth for Proteas at World Cup

“Gerald is at his best when he has some fire in his belly and is bowling with some emotion,” said Walter. His vein-popping celebrations have drawn comparisons to Dale Steyn, while the bandanna he wears has ensured he gets even more attention.

“He really showed what type of asset he could be in the Test stuff; we are excited about the extra pace he brings but also the aggression he plays with,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

“He is quite young in his career. What helps him is that he is a guy who is keen to learn and takes everything in his stride. I’m sure he will know it will be a big challenge, but his character is in the right place to deal with everything that will come his way.”

Coetzee aside, the rest of the squad was in keeping with what the Proteas have had in the past couple of years. The top six batters pick themselves, though there will be concern about the lack of genuine all-rounder at no.7 and the fact it may create a lengthy tail.

Regarding the conditions, Walter expects each venue to be different, but that pitches will favour batting.

“There is a real spectrum of conditions and I am sure there will be some directive around having the best wickets that they can to make sure that it is a spectacle. Maybe when SA plays India in Kolkata we will see what conditions are presented to us.”

“It is not about being aware of one specific way, because you can get a number of conditions, it is about having the bases covered. At that time of the year it will be cooler than what it can be at the end of an IPL, so the temperatures are OK to deal with. Most importantly we have to have our eyes open for what the conditions throw at us.”

The Proteas begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7. The team will start a five-match One-Day series against Australia in Bloemfontein on Thursday.