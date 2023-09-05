Women’s US Open draw blown wide open by upsets, men follow form book

It was business as usual for the men at the US Open but manic Monday on the women's side with the draw blown wide open by upsets that saw contenders Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula join defending champion Iga Swiatek heading through the exit doors.

World number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz began the second week of the season's final Grand Slam flashing a big smile and superb form as he eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 and into the last eight.

The Spaniard was joined by third seed and 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev, eighth seed Andrey Rublev and 12th seed Alexander Zverev.

“I think the intensity from the beginning until the last ball, I played a really solid match,” said Alcaraz, who is bidding to become first the man to successfully defend his US Open crown since Roger Federer in 2008.

While the men kept pretty much to the form book the women's was in the shredder, the trophy chase turned on its head by 24 hours of stunning results that started on Sunday evening with Swiatek falling 3-6 6-3 6-1 to Jelena Ostapenko.