Marnus makes merry as Australia take series lead
Marnus Labuschagne, who is not in the Australian World Cup squad and wasn’t originally picked for this series either, played the match-winning hand in the opening ODI in Bloemfontein on Thursday, consigning Temba Bavuma’s gutsy century into the category of a consolation.
Labuschagne, who dropped in to visit family and friends in Klerksdorp earlier in the week, emerged as a concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green to help Australia successfully chase 223, for a three wicket victory.
He scored an unbeaten 80 sharing a 112-run eighth wicket partnership with Ashton Agar, that decisively turned the match in the tourists favour after South Africa had made use of the tricky conditions to leave Australia’s top order in tatters.
That the home team even had runs to play with was solely down to their captain, who took a wild ride on the way to his fourth ODI century - the third he has scored this year.
Along the way he was dropped twice, survived an lbw decision which he sent for review and had overturned, was responsible for a teammate’s run out, suffered cramp, all while surviving the inconsistencies of an early season Mangaung Oval pitch.
Bavuma and opening partner Quinton de Kock struggled after being put into bat by Marsh, setting the tone for a match that turned into a proper scrap as a result of the surface. It was two paced, but more alarmingly was the inconsistent bounce, which first became apparent for the batters at the Willows End.
While Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj were victims of balls that clattered into the bottom half of the stumps, it was also at the back of each batters’ mind and played a part in inducing errors seen from half a dozen batters on both sides.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐊𝐈𝐃 with a ripper! 🔥— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 7, 2023
📺 Stream #SAvAUS live: https://t.co/ACEUH7ehZ3#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/FXd8GmIYSJ
It’s doubtful the ICC will want to prepare such surfaces for the World Cup - especially the early stages of the tournament - but it would have sharpened the senses of both sets of players in this series.
South Africa’s scoring through the first half of their innings was sluggish, with Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis in particular impressing with their control of line and length. Wickets fell regularly, while the Proteas didn’t help themselves when Bavuma failed to respond to Rassie van der Dussen’s call for a single, with the latter run out scrambling to get back into his crease.
Aiden Markram and Klaasen sparkled briefly, but it was Marco Jansen, batting at no.7 who helped Bavuma steady the Proteas. At 100/5, with David Miller out second ball, South Africa’s lower order batting strategy received its first examination.
Jansen certainly has the technique and most importantly the mental fortitude for the role, and showed it in that 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket with his captain. He hit three fours and six, scoring 32 off 40 balls, unfurling some lovely drives along the way.
Bavuma looked as settled as it was possible to be given the tricks of the surface and was gradually making the Australian’s pay for Ashton Agar being too casual when attempting a one-handed catch at point, with Bavuma on 2.
Fortune favours the brave! 🌟— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 7, 2023
Temba Bavuma scores a century as South Africa ends their innings on 222 🇿🇦
📺 Stream #SAvAUS live: https://t.co/ACEUH7ePOB#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/0Q3lAudr1c
Worse would follow for the tourists, when wicket-keeper Alex Carey misjudged a high top edge with Bavuma on 88. The SA captain was in full attack mode at that stage in the company of no.11 Lungi Ngidi and the extra 26 runs which followed that miss, proved crucial with South Africa bowled out in the 50th over for, given the position they were in earlier, was a respectable 222.
Jansen gave SA a perfect start to the defence of a modest target when he bowled David Warner off the inside edge with the second ball of the innings. Australia’s aggressive approach with the bat, which brought them success in the T20s, continued here with Marsh and Travis Head combining for 10 fours and a six during the first power play.
Although SA’s bowling lacked the consistency shown by the Australian seamers, the hosts put enough balls in the right place to pick up wickets regularly leaving the tourists at 113/7 by the 16th over.
After Green was lost to a concussion when struck on the head by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer, Labuschagne, put aside his own personal disappointment at being omitted from Australia’s World Cup squad, hitting eight fours, to control the rest of the run chase.
Agar provided excellent support, scoring 48 not out off 69 balls, striking a six and three fours
The Proteas’ bowled well in patches with Rabada (2/48) and Gerald Coetzee (2/44) the best, but given the modest target, they and the rest of the attack needed to be more accurate.
The second ODI will be played on Saturday.