Marnus makes merry as Australia take series lead

It’s doubtful the ICC will want to prepare such surfaces for the World Cup - especially the early stages of the tournament - but it would have sharpened the senses of both sets of players in this series.

South Africa’s scoring through the first half of their innings was sluggish, with Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis in particular impressing with their control of line and length. Wickets fell regularly, while the Proteas didn’t help themselves when Bavuma failed to respond to Rassie van der Dussen’s call for a single, with the latter run out scrambling to get back into his crease.

Aiden Markram and Klaasen sparkled briefly, but it was Marco Jansen, batting at no.7 who helped Bavuma steady the Proteas. At 100/5, with David Miller out second ball, South Africa’s lower order batting strategy received its first examination.

Jansen certainly has the technique and most importantly the mental fortitude for the role, and showed it in that 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket with his captain. He hit three fours and six, scoring 32 off 40 balls, unfurling some lovely drives along the way.

Bavuma looked as settled as it was possible to be given the tricks of the surface and was gradually making the Australian’s pay for Ashton Agar being too casual when attempting a one-handed catch at point, with Bavuma on 2.