Sport

SA tennis ace Montjane wins US Open title, her second Grand Slam in 2023

09 September 2023 - 21:17
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Japan's Yui Kamiji (L) and South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane pose for photos after claiming the women's wheelchair doubles title at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 10, 2023. PIC: ITF
Image: ITF

South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane has been crowned the US Open women’s doubles champion.  

Montjane and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, claimed the title through a walkover after one of the opponents they were supposed to play in the decider fell ill.  

Montjane and Kamiji were supposed to have an interesting battle with Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen on Saturday.  

Jiske was the one who got sick, and she also retired from her singles semifinal on Friday.  

Their walkover victory was confirmed by the US Open via their social media platform on Saturday night.  

“Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane claim the wheelchair women's doubles title!” wrote the US Open.  

Tennis South Africa (TSA) took to their social media page to congratulate the Limpopo-born star and her Japanese partner.  

“Huge congratulations to our superstar! She's now a two-time Grand Slam champion! Well deserved,” TSA wrote.  

Montjane continues to have a great year on the Grand Slam stage.  

In June, Montjane with Kamiji defeated De Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno to claim the French Open doubles title.  

Montjane is the first South African woman to win a French Open title since 1981.

