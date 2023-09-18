Sport

Beating Australia was good, but still plenty of work for Proteas: Walter

18 September 2023 - 14:25 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lungi Ngidi celebrates a catch for the Proteas in the fifth One-Day International against Australia at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Lungi Ngidi celebrates a catch for the Proteas in the fifth One-Day International against Australia at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Seeking to quell the understandable excitement that arose after the Proteas’ come-from-behind series win against Australia, head coach Rob Walter said it would be a much different affair when the teams meet at the World Cup in three weeks' time.

“We need to be careful of reading too much into this series and what it means for the World Cup,” Walter said after Sunday’s 122-run victory in the last ODI at the Wanderers sealed a 3-2 series win.

“Their team will change; and one thing we understand about Australia is that they know how to perform in World Cups.”

The Australians were missing Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins for this series, while all-rounder Cameron Green also missed three matches with concussion and opener Travis Head suffered a fractured hand, which meant he didn’t play on Sunday. 

“While we will take the momentum for ourselves as a team, we won’t look too far ahead, other than to say our recent track record against Australia has been pretty strong and we need to keep that up in the World Cup,” Walter said.

The teams meet again in Lucknow on October 18, the second match for both in the tournament. 

The South African players needed the match time the series provided above all else. It had been five months since their last competitive encounter, and they won’t play another serious match again until their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 5. 

“We had good camps in the winter, we trained really hard but nothing matches the pressure and competitiveness that comes from playing against good quality sides,” their coach said.

With the exception of Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortjé, who are both struggling with injuries, the rest of the squad all got much-needed match time under their belts and contributed in a variety of tricky situations. 

Deadline looms for injured Magala and Nortje ahead of Proteas World Cup departure

Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortje will be given until Friday to prove their fitness for the World Cup, according to Proteas limited overs coach Rob ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Captain Temba Bavuma made a century in the first match, when the rest of the batting unit fell to pieces. Aiden Markram scored a hundred on a spinning wicket in Potchefstroom and 93 on a seaming bouncy track at the Wanderers.

Heinrich Klaasen delivered an awe-inspiring performance at SuperSport Park, that further underlined his white ball prowess. 

Marco Jansen’s contributions with the bat were also vital, not just for his confidence but in building belief among his teammates about his ability in that area, and that they can trust him. 

With the ball, besides the impact made by spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, there will still be concerns for Walter and the rest of the coaching staff about the seam bowling, with the inconsistency and lack of control at times alarming. 

I will never be so bullish as to say we are ‘there’ because we are never ‘there.’ But we are closer to playing good cricket than when we started
Proteas’ head coach, Rob Walter

“From a bowler’s point of view, we wanted to expose everyone in our bowling unit, which happened by default. It wasn’t exactly how we had planned it — we had some injuries along the way,” he said. 

Magala and Nortje will be assessed this week, with Walter saying any changes to the squad would be made before their departure on Saturday. 

Winning the series, he explained, provided confidence that the work being done behind the scenes was putting the Proteas on the right track. “The best part is we won matches in different ways in this series; we won the game in Potch with spin, at SuperSport Park we won with pace and we put it all together at the Wanderers.”

However, despite the positive steps taken in the series and probably understanding the scepticism with which the Proteas are viewed given their World Cup history, Walter also outlined how the players were not getting ahead of themselves. 

“In all departments we made progress and we improved. I will never be so bullish as to say we are ‘there’ because we are never ‘there’. But we are closer to playing good cricket than when we started.”

READ MORE

Jansen stars with bat and ball as Proteas stage series comeback

By any standard a recovery from 0-2 down in a series against Australia - even an Australian team missing half of its starters - is not something for ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Heinrich's a Klaas apart as Proteas level the ODI series

Heinrich Klaasen was in a world of his own. He’s not the type to say "bowl what you want", but through every swing of his pink stickered bat, that’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

The only predictable thing about Rassie and Jacques is their unpredictability

The Springbok director of rugby and head coach are continuously innovating and pushing the boundaries
Sport
3 days ago

Eric Simons says Proteas won't face as much pressure as hosts India at World Cup

Eric Simons can provide the Proteas’ World Cup squad with a unique perspective about pressure.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Beating Australia was good, but still plenty of work for Proteas: Walter Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go Soccer
  3. All-rounder Jansen’s love for batting helps ease pressure in crucial position Cricket
  4. Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana Sport
  5. Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place Rugby

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial