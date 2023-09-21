Sport

Rowing

Behind the fun and beer of World Masters regatta is hard work

21 September 2023 - 17:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter
John Price (right) poses with his medal with Rowing South Africa president Sean Kerr at Roodeplaat on Thursday.
Image: DAVID ISAACSON

Medals and a few beers were flowing by lunch on the first day of the World Rowing Masters Regatta at Roodeplaat, north of Pretoria, on Thursday.

Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Lawrence Brittain won an eights medal in the youngest possible age category where they were the only entrants.

Then he headed straight to the bar to continue working. “The rowing is easier,” said Brittain, who expects to have tougher competition on the water on Saturday.

He is one of a clutch of former national rowers volunteering while moonlighting as rowers.

At the other end of the age spectrum, John Price, at 93 South Africa’s oldest entrant, finished fourth in the men’s single sculls categories J to M — J is 80 and up, K 83 and up, L 86 and up and M 89 and up.

Price, however, was first in M, beating 94-year-old Aldo Luz of Brazil to land a medal for his category. “The race was tough because of the wind, being blown sideways.

“I was more tired in the middle of the race, trying to keep up with the younger guys, but youth prevailed,” added Price, who will row with daughter Harriet on the final day on Sunday.

Price clocked 7min 44.07sec, which would have beaten no fewer than three competitors in the men’s open category at the recent world championships in Belgrade.

A women’s crew from Gqeberha, straight after their afternoon race, headed to the beer tent for a boat race of another kind, safe in the knowledge they’re not in action again until Saturday.

What was fun for family members, early finishers and other onlookers required carefully planned timing by organisers, with races starting at intervals ranging from three to five minutes, depending on boat classes and age groups.

Crews had to leave the jetty up to an hour before their start to reach the starting pontoon in the middle of the lake that hasn’t been so clear of water hyacinth and algae since before Covid-19.

With the Gauteng government and Tshwane municipality stepping up among the sponsors, organisers showed what can be done when there is will.

It was somewhat lacking when the national squad was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

