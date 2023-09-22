Sport

South Africa declared non-compliant by World Anti-Doping Agency

22 September 2023 - 16:56
David Isaacson Sports reporter
South Africa has been declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The international body's executive committee on Friday accepted recommendations from its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) "to assert" South Africa and Bermuda as non-compliant. 

"The non-compliance is due to a failure to appropriately implement the Code into their legal systems," WADA said in a statement. 

"These signatories have 21 days following the date of receipt of the formal notice of non-compliance to dispute WADA’s assertion of non-compliance, as well as the consequences and/or the reinstatement conditions proposed by the Agency."

WADA had previously warned the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) that consequences of non-compliance could include not being able to bid for international sports events and also preventing the flying of the South African flag at international sporting events.

It's not immediately clear if this will affect the flying of the South African flag at the Rugby and Cricket World Cups. 

SA sport's international status at risk over doping compliance

South African sport is on the verge of being branded international pariahs unless the country’s anti-doping legislation can be updated quickly.
Sport
2 weeks ago
