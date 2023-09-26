Europe captain Donald relishing return of Ryder Cup roar in Rome

Since then Europe have enjoyed some notable victories in the US including a rout at Oakland Hills in 2004 and the so-called Miracle of Medinah in 2012, but for whatever reason, the Americans have struggled to turn their rankings superiority into enough points to break their away jinx.

“I mean, it's difficult. It's hard to win outside your comfort zone. It's hard to win against a team that's always been very formidable. It's really just that simple,” Johnson, who featured on three American sides to lose in Europe, said.

“But at the same time I can speak confidently, and talking to my team, these guys are ready and want to embrace that difficulty and want to just look at this as a great opportunity.”

While Europe have traditionally become more than the sum of parts on home turf, this year's US team looks formidable with three of this year's major winners available to Johnson in the form of Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

Their line-up also includes former major champions Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and current world number one Scottie Scheffler.

“The US are very strong. We know that. We are coming off our worst defeat ever in a Ryder Cup,” Donald said.

“The US players are strong, high up in the world rankings and they have some great partnerships and have had a lot of success. We have our work cut out but as I said, you have to have belief in your team that you're going to get them into a place where they are going to be successful.”

