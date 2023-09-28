US eyeing first Ryder Cup win in Europe since 1993

The US has sent a strong contingent of golfers overseas, and the goal is clear: win the country's first Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993.

Amid a backdrop cherished for its history of gladiators and an erstwhile empire, the US Team will do battle with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Team Europe in the 44th Ryder Cup beginning Friday near Rome.

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, a par-71 course measuring 7,181 yards, will host the three-day contest. Team Europe and captain Luke Donald arranged another challenging test with narrow fairways and penal rough after the US Team had difficulties under similar conditions in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris.

“I think it presents a challenge to both teams,” US captain Zach Johnson said. “I think the beauty of Marco Simone is that it already has a canvas that is really, really good, and so whatever Luke and his team decide to do to it probably only enhances that.”

The US Team dominated the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, winning 19-9. It brings back seven players from that roster, including close friends and match play experts Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Cantlay and Collin Morikawa each won 3.5 points for the Americans in 2021, while Schauffele won three.