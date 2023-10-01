Sport

SA trio clinch team bronze at world half-marathon champs

01 October 2023 - 15:52 By SPORT STAFF
Thabang Mosiako winning the SA half-marathon championships in Gqeberha earlier this year.
Image: Werner Hills

South Africa’s men scored a bronze medal at the World Athletics road-running championships in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday, finishing third as a team in the half-marathon.

Thabang Mosiako was the first South African home, ending sixth in a 59min 52sec personal best. Kenyans took the first three places, topped by Sabastian Kimaru Sawe in a 59:10 championship record.

Veteran Stephen Mokoka was 11th in 1:00:29 and Precious Mashele 19th in 1:01:13.

Their combined time of 3:01:17 secured them the team bronze behind Kenya (2:57:43) and Ethiopia (2:59:54) and ahead of France (3:02:40).

SA gold medallist Mosiako living the dream teaming with idols at world champs

It was not so long ago that Thabang Mosiako looked up to Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. Now he is 'better' than them.
Sport
1 week ago

This was South Africa’s first world half-marathon championship medal since 1999, when Hendrick Ramaala finished second in the men’s race.

The women’s trio ended fourth in the team competition by a narrow 11 seconds.

Cacisile Sosibo ended 10th in a 1:09:31 personal best, Glenrose Xaba 12th in 1:09.47 and Cian Oldknow 15th in a 1:10:08 best.

Their efforts totalled 3:29:26 to finish behind Kenya (3:22:25), Ethiopia (3:27:55) and Britain (3:29:15).

In the mile Ryan Mphahlele ended sixth in a 3:57:35 best, with American Hobbs Kessler winning in a 3:56:13 world record.

Gebre challenges coaches to push South Africans as foreigners continue to rule Spar series

Ethiopian runner Selam Gebre has challenged South African coaches to push local athletes harder to compete better against their east African ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Oldknow and Mulaudzi take top honours in Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban

Cian Oldknow overcame a strong field to win the women’s event of the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race in a personal best time of 32min 17sec as she ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Precious Mashele grabs SA 10km record in Gqeberha

Precious Mashele has broken the South African 10km record. Mashele, who trains with Hendrick Ramaala in Johannesburg, clocked 27 min 35 sec as he ...
Sport
5 months ago

'I have not given up hope': how Comrades champ Dijana runs for his bipolar mom

When Tete Dijana lines up at the Comrades Marathon start on Sunday he won’t be short of motivation
Sport
3 months ago

Ramaala says his SA record, the oldest in men's track, will soon fall

Hendrick Ramaala owns the oldest men’s track record in South African athletics, but he’s convinced his national 10,000m mark is going to fall soon, ...
Sport
5 months ago

Field where record-breaking Mashele learnt to run resembles snakebite territory

Teacher recalls ‘dedicated and disciplined kid’ who was ‘amazing when it came to athletics’
Sport
5 months ago
