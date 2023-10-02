Molokwane encourages players to use SA netball champs to reach Proteas

“It should be exciting for all these players because they know the 15 national team players are not here. They are in Australia for a tour and it’s not a guarantee that if you go to Australia and England in December [you are a permanent member of the team],” Molokwane said.

“So, it’s key for these players to raise their hands. This is the time because it’s about identifying the squad again and finding players to carry us forward.

“It’s also about the Fast5 [five-a-side tournament in Christchurch, New Zealand] in November. We have got a very busy calendar internationally.

“This is very important that players raise their hands to say, ‘Next year I’m up for it’, because remember, we are not going to have time to do another national championship to say we want a Fast5 team or U-21 team.

“It’s not going to happen because we have to go to Africa qualifiers [for the Netball Youth World Cup] — this tournament is key [as a selection source] for the U-21s, senior team, the development team and the President’s 12.”

Joburg are the defending champions for the senior’s title while Tshwane won the U-21 crown last year.