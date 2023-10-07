Record-breaking Proteas start World Cup with win as batters make merry against Sri Lanka in Delhi

South Africa’s high powered batting line-up propelled their team to 102-run victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday, to get the Proteas’s World Cup campaign off to an almost perfect start.

Hundreds from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram saw South Africa set a plethora of records.

The bowlers’ meetings in the next few days might not be the friendliest however, with too many freebies on offer for the Sri Lankans, while inconsistency, particularly when using the short ball, was concerning.

Nevertheless, it will be better to have those conversations having secured two log points.

Saturday was about the batters — on both teams — who took advantage of perfect conditions at a steamy Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.