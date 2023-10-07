Record-breaking Proteas start World Cup with win as batters make merry against Sri Lanka in Delhi
South Africa’s high powered batting line-up propelled their team to 102-run victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday, to get the Proteas’s World Cup campaign off to an almost perfect start.
Hundreds from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram saw South Africa set a plethora of records.
The bowlers’ meetings in the next few days might not be the friendliest however, with too many freebies on offer for the Sri Lankans, while inconsistency, particularly when using the short ball, was concerning.
Nevertheless, it will be better to have those conversations having secured two log points.
Saturday was about the batters — on both teams — who took advantage of perfect conditions at a steamy Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The surface may have had lots of grass on it, but other than assistance for the new ball, all it did was bind the pitch, providing easy pace, little movement, while the dimensions of the playing area allowed even mis-hits to fly for six.
More than 150 boundaries were struck, which was just one of the records set.
Many of the others came in the South African innings: Markram’s 100 off just 49 balls was the fastest for a World Cup innings.
South Africa’s total of 428/5 is the highest innings, while the trio of centurions was the most in one innings at the World Cup and the final match aggregate of 754 runs was another record
The early loss of Bavuma’s wicket, after the Proteas were put into bat, didn’t upset their rhythm.
In what has become the template for the Proteas, De Kock and Van der Dussen, built steadily in their 204-run second wicket partnership, before the potent middle order, lead by Markram’s breathtaking performance, blasted South Africa past 400 for the second time in their last three ODIs.
De Kock, who teammates have described as being determined to prove a point at this tournament, built slowly, familiarising himself with conditions and waiting for the new balls to lose their shine.
There was nothing flashy for the first half of the innings, besides a couple of smoothly struck cover drives by De Kock.
The strategy for the Proteas involves a rhythmic build up of their scoring rate, and they were probably ahead of their pre-match target half way through when they’d reached 158/1.
It was from that point that De Kock began to accelerate.
A couple of deft reverse sweeps off the Sri Lanka spinners, followed by a six over long signaled the change in tempo.
De Kock’s celebration upon reaching his century — his first at a World Cup — indicated how much the innings meant to him.
He let out a scream and energetically punched the air, before acknowledging the applause from teammates and the coaching staff and another disappointing crowd.
A short while later it was Van der Dussen’s turn, his celebration not as exuberant but no less joyous.
Although De Kock got out the ball after scoring exactly 100, (84b, 12x4, 3x6), the platform was set.
Markram was simply imperious, middling the ball from the start of his innings, with a series of straight drives, cover drives through the air and along the ground, deflating whatever confidence the Sri Lankan bowlers may have had.
Van der Dussen innings, ended amid exhaustion, as he was deceived by a slower ball that he smacked in the air to long on.
His 108 came off 110 balls and included 13 fours and two sixes.
Markram’s record breaking exploits had the small crowd enraptured.
Style allied to power, completely overwhelmed the Sri Lankans, and his 14 fours and three sixes, featured some of the sweetest striking that will be seen at this year’s World Cup.
Although Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka in the second over, they too enjoyed the batting conditions with Kusal Mendis putting on a show, that saw him smash eight sixes, and briefly raise hopes of a miraculous run chase.
Although Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals, three batters still made half-centuries, with even tail-enders hitting boundaries.
Amid the carnage left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj deserves credit for conceding less than seven runs an over in his 10-over spell, in which he took two wickets, while Gerald Coetzee with three and Marco Jansen with two — albeit for the concession of 92 runs — also got their names in the wickets column.
However, the look on Bavuma’s face at the end, suggested he expected better from the bowlers, and the chats ahead of Thursday second clash with Australia, will be very serious.