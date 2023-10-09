Sport

2hrs 35sec: Kenyan Kiptum smashes marathon world record in Chicago

09 October 2023 - 10:48 By Amy Tennery
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday.
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday.
Image: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, winning in 2 hours and 35 seconds to beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's previous mark by more than 30 seconds.

Kiptum smashed the London Marathon course record this year and was determined to make magic again in the Windy City as he sped up through the 35km mark before thrusting his arms in the air to cheers from the crowd down the final stretch.

He had not originally targeted the record but said he knew that twice Olympic champion Kipchoge's previous mark of 2:01:09 was within reach in the final kilometres, as he dug deep to make history.

“I feel so happy. I wasn't prepared,” he said at the finish line. “A world record was not in my mind today.”

He broke the tape 3min 27sec ahead of compatriot Benson Kipruto, while Belgian Bashir Abdi finished third in 2:04:32.

Kiptum and compatriot Daniel Mateiko broke away from the rest of the pack by the 10km mark and the pair were more than one-and-a-half-minutes ahead of the rest of the field by the halfway point.

Running in only his third marathon, Kiptum made it a one-man race at 35 kilometres and decided to take advantage of Chicago's famously flat course as he shifted into another gear.

“I saw the time in front of me, I said let me try — maybe I can run under 2:00,” he said. “I knew one day I would be a world record-holder.”

He glided through the finish line, seemingly with energy to spare as he leapt into an embrace with race director Carey Pinkowski.

There was also a remarkable effort in the women's race by Dutch middle-distance runner Sifan Hassan, who thwarted Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich's bid for a third straight Chicago title in 2:13:44, the second-fastest women's marathon time ever.

Hassan picked up a pair of medals at the World Athletics Championships in August and showed no signs of fatigue in Chicago as she broke the tape one minute and 53 seconds ahead of Chepngetich.

Ethiopian Alemu Megertu took third in 2:17:09. 

Reuters

MORE:

Veterans Gelant, Mokoka chuffed to achieve world champ medals

Even when Elroy Gelant fell off the pack at the world road-running championships in Riga at the weekend, he refused to give up, fighting hard to a ...
Sport
5 days ago

SA trio clinch team bronze at world half-marathon champs

South Africa’s men scored a bronze medal at the World Athletics road-running championships in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday, finishing third as a team in ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA gold medallist Mosiako living the dream teaming with idols at world champs

It was not so long ago that Thabang Mosiako looked up to Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. Now he is 'better' than them.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Fourie dreams of an Olympic medal

One thing about Marioné Fourie is that she sets goals she can reach.So when the sports science student at the University of Pretoria says that she’d ...
Sport
3 months ago

‘I have not given up hope’: how Comrades champ Dijana runs for his bipolar mom

When Tete Dijana lines up at the Comrades Marathon start on Sunday he won’t be short of motivation
Sport
4 months ago

Field where record-breaking Mashele learnt to run resembles snakebite territory

Teacher recalls ‘dedicated and disciplined kid’ who was ‘amazing when it came to athletics’
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns Soccer
  2. ‘I almost signed with Kaizer Chiefs’: Former Pirates captain Happy Jele Soccer
  3. France star Dupont cleared to play in Springboks quarterfinal clash Rugby
  4. France vs Boks clash will break new ground — and hearts Sport
  5. 'They should blame me not Sipho': Riveiro defends Pirates' final hero Chaine Soccer

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church