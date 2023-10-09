2hrs 35sec: Kenyan Kiptum smashes marathon world record in Chicago

He broke the tape 3min 27sec ahead of compatriot Benson Kipruto, while Belgian Bashir Abdi finished third in 2:04:32.

Kiptum and compatriot Daniel Mateiko broke away from the rest of the pack by the 10km mark and the pair were more than one-and-a-half-minutes ahead of the rest of the field by the halfway point.

Running in only his third marathon, Kiptum made it a one-man race at 35 kilometres and decided to take advantage of Chicago's famously flat course as he shifted into another gear.

“I saw the time in front of me, I said let me try — maybe I can run under 2:00,” he said. “I knew one day I would be a world record-holder.”

He glided through the finish line, seemingly with energy to spare as he leapt into an embrace with race director Carey Pinkowski.

There was also a remarkable effort in the women's race by Dutch middle-distance runner Sifan Hassan, who thwarted Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich's bid for a third straight Chicago title in 2:13:44, the second-fastest women's marathon time ever.

Hassan picked up a pair of medals at the World Athletics Championships in August and showed no signs of fatigue in Chicago as she broke the tape one minute and 53 seconds ahead of Chepngetich.

Ethiopian Alemu Megertu took third in 2:17:09.

Reuters