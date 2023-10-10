Execution with ball again in spotlight as Proteas prepare for Australia

Whether the Proteas’ good fortune can continue in Lucknow will be determined by striking a balance between leaving what happened in Delhi behind and using the confidence from that win against Sri Lanka to their advantage for the remainder of the World Cup.

Australia, a familiar foe, are next on South Africa’s schedule at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The teams met recently, with the Proteas battling back from 2-0 down to win that five-match series on home soil.

While all of the Proteas squad played some part in those five matches, Australia are much changed. The South Africans are wary of the strength and experience Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith add to the men from Down Under and having lost their opening match to India, there is sure to be an urgency to their approach.