WATCH LIVE | Will the Boks be able to hoist the flag? Zizi Kodwa briefs media on Wada non-compliance

10 October 2023 - 12:08 By TimesLIVE
Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa will on Tuesday provide an update on steps the department has taken since the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) recommendation that South African legislation is non-compliant with the 2021 world anti-doping code. 

South Africa has until October 14 to comply with their regulations by updating legislation.

Failure to comply will mean teams representing the country will not be able to play under the national flag at major international sporting events.

The Springboks may have to play their Rugby World Cup knockout matches without the flag hoisted at the Stade de France.

The Boks might also have to remove the flag from their jerseys.

Forget flags, worry about the Fifa Women's World Cup

Let’s flag the real issue here. The biggest casualty of South Africa being declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) could be the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Government's latest lazy misstep will be played out in front of the world

After years of fair warning to legislate anti-doping, our government’s tardiness will become an international embarrassment
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Flag issue doesn't bother Boks: scrum coach Human

Talk of the Springboks not playing under the national flag does not bother no-nonsense scrum coach Daan Human.
Sport
1 day ago

'It's a disgrace': Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat

“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the South African flag,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander cautioned on Thursday.
Sport
5 days ago
