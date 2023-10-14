Partnerships between private and public sectors crucial in unlocking full potential of women in sports.

It is important to note that enabling women in sports offers a unique platform to empower them in multifaceted ways.
2023 is becoming one of the most important years for women’s sport in South Africa.
From witnessing the success of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup and 2023 Netball World Cup to Banyana Banyana competing for the first time at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
There is no denying women’s sport is making remarkable strides to inspire our nation.
While we speak about the strides that our women are making to hoist the South African flag high, we are still confronted with articles on the chasm of disparity between our sportsmen and women.
Disparities that continue to raise eyebrows on the state of sport for South African women and this, despite the recent successes of our national sportswomen.
How did we then enter Women’s Month, and celebrate women in sport’s display of hope for a brighter future, without starting first with our strides to enable access to this future for them?
Sport has long been recognised as a powerful vehicle for empowerment and when it comes to women, the impact is even more profound.
However, to truly unlock the potential of women in sports, we need collective efforts from beyond the fields of play in the boardrooms in both the private and public sectors.
This is because, in the world of sports, certain stories often remain unsung, and some heroines are consigned to the pages of history without the support they deserve.
For far too long, women’s sport has faced neglect and insufficient support, stifling the growth and potential of talented athletes.
But what solutions are there?
In efforts to drive positive change, the private sector’s involvement in empowering women through sports is a game-changer.
Companies have a unique opportunity to leverage their resources, reach and influence to make a tangible difference.
A key example of this is in Telkom’s continued championing of the growth and empowerment of women in South Africa through its support of netball.
A few highlights include the key sponsorship of the 2023 Netball World Cup as well as the rise of the Telkom Netball League (TNL) in South Africa.
By investing in women’s sport initiatives, businesses such as Telkom demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility, diversity and inclusion.
Such partnerships provide crucial financial backing to women’s sport programmes, ensuring sustainable growth and development.
Beyond financial support, through mentorship programmes, female athletes can receive guidance from successful professionals, enabling them to enhance their skills both on and off the field.
While the private sector plays a crucial role, public sector partnerships are equally essential in empowering women through sport.
Government bodies and institutions have a pivotal role to play in gender equality and inclusion in sports.
Twenty-nine years into our democracy, we boast a constitution that commits to the promotion of human rights and gender equality for all, how are we a nation that still marvels at stories such as the US women’s national soccer team finally receiving pay parity with their male counterparts?
How are we a nation that reads headlines of the Banyana Banyana squad igniting a fervent and profound standoff against the South African Football Association (Safa), defiantly declining to compete, citing financial struggles and subpar pitch conditions?
Beyond the constitution and the many sport prescripts committing to alignment with gender reform within and across the country’s sporting landscape, we need public bodies to go beyond written commitments and act on the promise to make women in sports a priority through empowerment, promotion and financial support.
Such public sector support ensures women’s sport receives equal opportunities, facilities, and recognition and paves the way for a more equitable future.
It is important to note that enabling women in sports offers a unique platform to empower them in multifaceted ways.
Participation in sports encourages girls and women to break societal barriers, challenge gender stereotypes, and overcome adversity.
Engaging in team sports fosters co-operation, communication and problem-solving skills.
While individual sports promote self-discipline, determination and resilience.
These invaluable skills are not only beneficial on the field but also transferable to various aspects of life, including education, career and personal relationships.
Additionally, empowered women in sport become role models, inspiring younger generations to pursue their passions and dreams fearlessly.
When women are encouraged to participate, lead, and excel in sports, they contribute to breaking the glass ceiling and transforming society’s perception of gender roles.
Therefore, partnerships between the private and public sectors are crucial in unlocking the full potential of women in sports.
Together they can create a more inclusive and supportive environment where female athletes thrive and women and girls across the world are inspired to pursue their dreams fearlessly.
With Women’s Month having come and gone, let us recognise the power of partnerships and the collective responsibility we bear in fostering a world where women are empowered, celebrated, and given equal opportunities to excel in sports and beyond.
Only then can we truly harness the transformative power of sports to create a more equitable and vibrant future for all.
Only then can we proclaim ourselves a nation that stands on the shoulders of the women pioneers that have gone before us.
Until then, our women in sport remain scorned.
