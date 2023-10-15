Sport

Swimming

Matthew Sates, Pieter Coetzé finish off Athens with a pair of silver medals

15 October 2023 - 18:34 By SPORT STAFF
Matthew Sates in action in the 400m individual medley in Berlin last weekend.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Matthew Sates and Pieter Coetzé finished off the Athens leg of the World Cup series with silver medals on Sunday.

Sates, who clocked up three golds earlier in the gala, was second in the 400m individual medley, touching in 4:13.38, just behind Japan’s Kaito Tabuchi in 4:13.30.

Sates was well in front after the opening butterfly leg, but he lost too much ground on the second 100m of backstroke, where an advantage of 1.63 sec turned into a 0.93 sec deficit.

That was too much of a gap to overturn.

Coetzé, the 200m backstroke champion from Friday, had to settle for second in the 100m, where Italy’s Thomas Ceccon touched first in 52.73.

The matric pupil, who heads back home to prepare for his final exams, finished in 53.49. 

Sates will compete in the final leg of the series in Budapest from Friday to next Sunday.

