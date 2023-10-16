Sport

LISTEN | ‘We worked together as a team and talked a lot about never giving up’: Kolisi

16 October 2023 - 11:56
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
The Springboks' Kurt-Lee Arendse scores his team's first try in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against France at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday night.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he knew it would take something special to beat France in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. 

Kolisi, with Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, briefed the media in the early hours on Monday after their 29-28 victory over host nation France on Sunday.

The Boks captain lauded the team’s discipline and character on the day. 

“We had a clear plan on what we needed to do, especially at the breakdown, and we had to fight for one another, especially in the last eight minutes of the yellow card. I’m proud of the guys and the discipline they showed.”

Nienaber said they knew playing France on home soil would be tough 

“We knew it was going to be a proper Test match and it was always going to be tight.”

The Springboks will face England in the semifinals on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

