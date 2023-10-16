The Boks captain lauded the team’s discipline and character on the day.
LISTEN | ‘We worked together as a team and talked a lot about never giving up’: Kolisi
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he knew it would take something special to beat France in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
Kolisi, with Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, briefed the media in the early hours on Monday after their 29-28 victory over host nation France on Sunday.
