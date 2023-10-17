Orange is the new black as Proteas suffer shock Dutch defeat

And just like that, the Proteas can go back under the radar at this year’s World Cup.

It will probably take a few days for that to happen, because the rest of the tournament will want to digest this second shock result of the competition.

Just two days after Afghanistan spun a web around England, the Proteas twisted themselves into a series of knots as they crumbled to a 38-run defeat against the Netherlands at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Having come into the tournament with few backing their chances Temba Bavuma’s men earned a pair of big wins against Sri Lanka and Australia that quickly thrust them into the spotlight.