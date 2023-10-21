Klaasen and Jansen star as Proteas rout England

Some of their bowlers and fielders were struggling with cramp, and leg-spinner Adil Rashid who produced an excellent spell, was finding breathing difficult.

Not that it was any easier for Klaasen. “The conditions were brutal. It was propper heat that sapped all your energy,” he said afterwards.

He and Jansen shared a partnership of 151 for the sixth wicket off only 77 balls, dominating the English bowlers with some powerful striking. Klaasen often on his haunches and needing to take in fluids, regularly struck 12 fours and four sixes.

Jansen finished on 75 not out, off just 42 balls, smashing three fours and half a dozen sixes.

The English struggled to come to terms with a boisterous new ball burst from Jansen, who took two wickets and Lungi Ngidi, who picked up Jonny Bairstow. By the 10th over, they’d lost four wickets, including that of Ben Stokes, their magnificent match-winner, who was playing his first match in a month, after a hip injury. Stokes fell to an excellent caught and bowled effort from Kagiso Rabada and by the time Gerlad Coetzee dismissed both Buttler and Harry Brook in the same over, the contest was effectively over.