Olympics no longer Semenya’s major goal amid court fight

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya's major aim is no longer to win medals but to continue her legal battle against World Athletics to overturn requirements that female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) medically reduce their testosterone levels.

Semenya, 32, wants to hold World Athletics to account for what she terms discrimination against athletes with hyperandrogenism, a condition characterised by higher than usual levels of testosterone, a hormone that increases muscle mass and strength.

Though still training, Semenya appears to have given up on her career on the track as she turns to coaching and maintaining her legal battle to have the regulations abolished.

“My last chance to win at the Olympics was in 2016 — Paris is not my goal,” Semenya told Reuters. “It is more about winning my battles against the authorities and me fighting for what is right.