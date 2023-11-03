LISTEN | ‘India trip loading,’ says Mama Joy Chauke

South African “superfan” Mama Joy says a trip to India is “loading” as the Proteas continue their quest to win the Cricket World Cup in India.

She was part of the Springboks’ victory parade in Gauteng on Thursday.

“To be out there supporting the Springboks is a lifetime experience for me ... When they see Mama Joy on the screen in France it was like seeing the whole of South Africa, so the hope of getting that cup was 100%.”

“India is loading,” says Mama Joy.

Mama Joy is probably the most recognisable fan at South African sporting events across the globe. She is captured by cameras in the stands due to her colourful gear.