Pavon, Homa share lead after second round at Sun City

10 November 2023 - 18:09 By Reuters
Matthieu Pavon of France tees off on the ninth hole during day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 10, 2023 in Sun City,.
Matthieu Pavon of France tees off on the ninth hole during day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 10, 2023 in Sun City,.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon carded a six under-par 66 to grab a share of the lead with American Max Homa after the second round of the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Friday.

Pavon, who has had two top 10s and a victory in his last four outings, and Homa are at 10 under-par in the tournament, regarded as Africa’s major championship, one shot ahead of England’s Don Bradbury (69).

“Overall the first two days have been pretty solid,” Pavon said.

“Tee to green was solid, my iron shots were really good. I didn’t put myself in trouble today, a couple of putts dropped and it was a nice 66.

“There were some flags where I played a bit conservative and others where I just went for it. It is tight around the flags, so you have to be conscious of where you can miss or not.”

Sport
Pavon carded five birdies and an eagle, his only blemish a bogey at the par four 15th, as he followed up his opening round 68 on Thursday.

Homa carded a 68 on Friday and is yet to drop a shot in 36 holes having sunk 10 birdies on his debut at Sun City.

“If you are going to travel 20 or so hours to get here, you may as well play some good golf,” he joked. “You have to guess the wind right, it is confusing. But it is just about hitting as many greens as you can and being patient.

“Today was a good example, I was one under on the front nine and thought I could have done a bit better, but I never really pressed and just kept giving myself looks (for a birdie).”

Tommy Fleetwood has won the previous two tournaments played at the Gary Player Country Club and is four shots back going into the weekend after a second round 67.

Sport
Sport
