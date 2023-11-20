Sport

After record seventh ATP Finals title Djokovic eyes ‘Golden Slam’ in 2024

20 November 2023 - 15:43 By Chiranjit Ojha
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner to clinch the ATP Finals title in Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Novak Djokovic wrapped up his 2023 season by adding the ATP Finals trophy to the three major titles he won this year and the Serb immediately set the bar even higher for next season by targeting a 'Golden Slam'.

Djokovic, who won his seventh ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday with a straight sets win over Jannik Sinner, missed out on Grand Slam this year after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The 36-year-old said he wanted a clean sweep of the majors next year as well as the singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Steffi Graf is the only player to have achieved the 'Golden Slam', winning the Australian, French and US Opens, Wimbledon and a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Highlights of Novak Djokovic against Jannik Sinner in ATP Finals final in Turin.

“Well, you can win four slams and an Olympic gold,” Djokovic said. “I always have the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for next year.

“The drive I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me.

“Motivation, especially for the biggest tournaments, is still present. It still inspires me to keep going.”

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said he was “very, very proud” of his season.

“Four out of five tournaments, I couldn't ask for more to be honest.

“It's a great reward for what my team and I have been through this year, being one of the most successful years I've ever had in my career.”

Reuters

