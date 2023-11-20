After record seventh ATP Finals title Djokovic eyes ‘Golden Slam’ in 2024

Novak Djokovic wrapped up his 2023 season by adding the ATP Finals trophy to the three major titles he won this year and the Serb immediately set the bar even higher for next season by targeting a 'Golden Slam'.

Djokovic, who won his seventh ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday with a straight sets win over Jannik Sinner, missed out on Grand Slam this year after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The 36-year-old said he wanted a clean sweep of the majors next year as well as the singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Steffi Graf is the only player to have achieved the 'Golden Slam', winning the Australian, French and US Opens, Wimbledon and a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.