Blast from the past: Tsotsobe takes four wickets as Proteas trounce India
Today in SA sport history: December 8
07 December 2023 - 21:44
1906 — The Springboks play England for the first time, and have to settle for a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in London. Forward Billy Millar scored for SA in the first half, but that was cancelled out by a try from England winger Freddie Brooks. Both try-scorers made their debuts that day...
