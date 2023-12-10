Sport

Schwartzel, Oosthuizen lead as rain-hit Alfred Dunhill to finish on Monday

10 December 2023 - 18:07 By Sports Staff
Charl Schwartzel (left) and Louis Oosthuizen (right) of South Africa walk on the fairway of the first hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane on Sunday.
Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is set for a Monday finish after a storm forced the suspension of Sunday’s final round at Leopard Creek.

The golfers were called off at 11.21am because of a large storm in the area. Play officially resumed at 4pm and was then suspended for the day at 4.46pm.

The final round will resume at 9am on Monday.

Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for the lead on 16 under par through seven holes. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is their nearest challenger three shots back having also played seven holes.

