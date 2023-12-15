Proteas Women captain Wolvaardt wary of Bangladesh spin threat

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt expects her team to face a trial by spin in the opening match of the ODI series against Bangladesh in East London on Saturday.

That doesn’t come as a surprise to the South African captain or her team, but the fact that the conditions may assist the visitors, makes Wolvaardt wary.

“They bowled one seamer against us in the T20 series and the rest was slow spin.

Based on the nets, conditions here might be slow too,” Wolvaardt said.

The Proteas have won both series’ since Wolvaardt took over the captaincy on the tour to Pakistan in September.

They faced plenty of spin there too, and it is one area of their play that Wolvaardt is happy to see has improved.