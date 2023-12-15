Proteas Women captain Wolvaardt wary of Bangladesh spin threat
Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt expects her team to face a trial by spin in the opening match of the ODI series against Bangladesh in East London on Saturday.
That doesn’t come as a surprise to the South African captain or her team, but the fact that the conditions may assist the visitors, makes Wolvaardt wary.
“They bowled one seamer against us in the T20 series and the rest was slow spin.
Based on the nets, conditions here might be slow too,” Wolvaardt said.
The Proteas have won both series’ since Wolvaardt took over the captaincy on the tour to Pakistan in September.
They faced plenty of spin there too, and it is one area of their play that Wolvaardt is happy to see has improved.
Nevertheless they are still looking for ways to get better with Wolvaardt citing the need to embrace the modern trend for more aggression in all areas.
“Fielding is the big one for me, it was an area where we were not up to our usual standards against Pakistan and New Zealand. Everyone took the time and hopefully worked on their skills and we want to see that go better in this series,” said Wolvaardt.
“I was happy with our intent with the bat as well, we put up a couple of decent scores in those two series and hopefully we keep up that momentum and keep pushing that 300 mark in ODIs.”
While there has been gradual improvement the team still relies heavily on the captain to set the tone.
After drawing the T20 series 1-1 with a youthful team, the Proteas have welcomed back the more established stars for the ODIs including Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka.
We will see how Bangladesh go about their game, if they come out with that same intent (as in the T20s), we’ll have a tough game on our hands, as they have a really talented young sideLaura Wolvaardt
The series forms part of the ICC Women’s championship event, which will determine the automatic qualifiers for the 2025 World Cup.
Besides host nation India, five other teams will earn spots straight into the tournament, while the remaining teams have to go through a qualifying event.
SA are favourites for the series, but Wolvaardt has noted how Bangladesh, like their subcontinent neighbours Pakistan, are showing greater ability in the 50-over format.
“Especially in the T20s we played against them, they came out really hard and clearly they’d been working on their power game and hitting down the ground.
"In the past I felt those subcontinent teams mainly scored square, now they’re hitting us down the ground as well, it took us too long to adjust to that in both T20 series.
“It’s all about intent, Pakistan had the talent and the batters to do it, but they went into their shells in the 50-over games and played differently to how they played in the T20s. We will see how Bangladesh go about their game, if they come out with that same intent (as in the T20s), we’ll have a tough game on our hands, as they have a really talented young side,” said Wolvaardt.