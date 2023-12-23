Proteas will miss Elgar’s resilience and dogfight, says Conrad

As for Elgar, he is somewhat of a relic of the old school, who emphasised the importance of putting in the hard yards at domestic first-class level over signing up for lucrative T20 contracts. He could also come across as brusque. He ended the Proteas’ last Test series in England refusing to say ‘Bazball’, calling it the ‘b-word,’ as if mouthing the phrase was the equivalent of ingesting poison.

But this South African team is trying to move on, to forge its own identity, which differs from the somewhat antiquated methodology that Elgar used. The current bunch smile more; De Zorzi makes TikTok videos, cracking jokes about the Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu; and Nandre Burger about his new teammates’ batting ability.

“Nice guys can be resilient and all of the rest as well. You don’t have to be a knob to be resilient,” Conrad said. “The characteristics we display on the field needs to speak to what, typically, a South African looks like.

“A lot has been bandied about, about his and my relationship. Dean’s a great guy, we will keep the core values of what a South African cricket team is all about. Tony and some of the nicest people in the world will always embody that — that is what we will continue to strive towards as well.”

In keeping with that old school way, where not every good deed needs to be filmed on camera, Kyle Verreynne, who is looking to re-establish himself in the Test team, said Elgar’s ‘other side’ came through away from the spotlight.

“When you are playing with him in the Test side, he’s always facing pressure head on, always looking for a challenge, but in the changeroom, he is easy to get along with,” Verreynne said.

“It might not always appear that way, but he’s got a lot of care for the younger guys coming into the team. He made a real effort to get you to be part of the team culture, which is the stuff you don’t see when he is out on the field.”