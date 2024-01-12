What she takes from her US Open triumph is the knowledge she can go toe-to-toe with the best and come out on top. Gauff fought back to defeat Belarusian Sabalenka, who is seeded second at Melbourne Park, 2-6 6-3 6-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win
Coco Gauff has no intention of being a “one-Slam wonder” and while her win over Aryna Sabalenka in last year's Flushing Meadows final gave her confidence heading into the Australian Open she says she spends little time dwelling on the past.
The American world number four capped a breakout season by winning the US Open last September and has enjoyed a strong build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year by defending her title at the Auckland warm-up event last weekend.
“Some players' goal is to win a Grand Slam,” said the 19-year-old. “Once they reach that, it's kind of, what's next?
“For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple.
“It was easy to forget about it [her US Open win],” she added.
“Not 'forget'. That's the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past.”
What she takes from her US Open triumph is the knowledge she can go toe-to-toe with the best and come out on top. Gauff fought back to defeat Belarusian Sabalenka, who is seeded second at Melbourne Park, 2-6 6-3 6-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“For me, the only thing I will try to remember from that Slam is the way I won,” she added.
“It wasn't my best tennis. It was more the mental fire.
“That confidence will bring me into the Australian Open this year, probably even more Slams for the rest of the season.”
On the technical side, Gauff said she has tweaked her service motion to make her toss more consistent.
“Sometimes I still have to remind myself of it. For the most part I was open to it,” she added.
“My serve is something that, when it's on it's a really big weapon and can get me out of some situations. Just to make it more consistent was the goal.”
