WATCH | 'Arena Sports Show' kicks off with build-up to Bafana's Afcon opener

Experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during this exciting weekly sports series — stream the first episode now

16 January 2024 - 09:20
Host Clauiee Grace Mpanza (right) is joined by TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele (left) and sports commentator Sizwe Mabena on the first episode of the 'Arena Sports Show'.
Image: Supplied

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show.

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza. TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele and well-known sports commentator Sizwe Mabena are regular fixtures on the guest list, which will also feature former and current players, coaches and other experts.

The first episode kicks off with the build-up to Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Mali on Tuesday — watch it below. Then tune in for fresh episodes every week on the SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE websites.

This article was sponsored by Arena Holdings.

