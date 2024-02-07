Bedingham blitz not enough as Proteas crumble to efficient Black Caps

Another mediocre batting display from the Proteas saw New Zealand complete a 281-run in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Wednesday.

It was the biggest victory for New Zealand over South Africa in terms of runs and their second largest in that category in Tests. Victory was not unexpected for the Black Caps, not even a dominant one. Besides home ground advantage, they have far too much experience and class and in Mt. Maunganui out-bowled the Proteas.

However the disappointing aspect for the tourists was their batting. First they packed it, going into the match with eight seven batters, plus wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin. They forewent the option of a front-line spinner and having done so, omitted an option that may have provided a bigger threat with the ball.

As a result more was expected of the batting unit. There was more experience, especially of the first class game and in terms of ability, arguably more of it among the batters than the bowlers. But in two innings they were bowled out for totals of 162 and 247.