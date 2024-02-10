Sunrisers successfully defend SA20 title with dominant display in final

Baartman (18 wickets), Jansen (20) and Worrall (17) finished as the top three wicket-takers in the tournament, underlining another area of strength which sets the Sunriser side apart from the rest of the teams.

It was a perfectly paced innings from the Sunrisers, who through Jordan Hermann and Tom Abell’s second wicket partnership of 90 runs, provided the foundation from which the middle order power of Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs could launch.

Markram’s decision to bat was based less on conditions at the ground and more the psychological effect of putting runs on the board. The Super Giants, gave the Sunrisers an easy start with the left-arm spin of JJ Smuts, an over which went for nine runs.

The Super Giants will rue a couple of chances that went Abell’s way in the power play; the first saw him dropped at mid-on by Naveen ul-Haq, a difficult chance, but having gotten both hands to the ball, the lanky Afghanistan seamer should have grasped the chance.

The second opportunity was one that had a touch of controversy, with Keshav Maharaj telling the on-field umpire Steve Harris that he was unsure of a catch, which was sent to the TV official, who determined that slow-mo evidence wasn’t enough to give Maharaj the catch.

The Super Giants were already celebrating as they saw the replays on the big screen, with Maharaj claiming the ball had jammed his fingers into the turf.