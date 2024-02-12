Proteas aim to sustain pressure as history beckons for Black Caps

They were taught just how difficult Test cricket really is in a chastening four days at Mt Maunganui where they suffered a record defeat, but Neil Brand, the captain who performed better with the ball than with the bat in the first match, stated Monday, that the players were aware of the areas in which they erred at the Bay Oval.

“We have to do the right things for longer. We don’t want to lose wickets after a break or two wickets at a time,” said Brand who made 4 and 3 when opening the batting, but took eight wickets in the first Test, with his part-time left-arm spin.

Having taken their minds off cricket with some golf, both in Mt. Maunganui and on Sunday in Hamilton, Brand said the players had spent a lot of time reflecting on their performances in the first match. “For us it is about keeping things simple, we don’t want to complicate things too much.”

That was very much the hallmark of New Zealand’s play in the first. Nothing they did was superhuman. They were willing to absorb pressure with the bat, when Proteas bowled some good spells and followed that by their own efficient bowling strategy which targeted the stumps in the first innings and saw them gradually grind down Brand’s team.