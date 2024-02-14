Dane-ish delight as Proteas take control in second Test

Off-spinner Dane Piedt took 5/89 to lead a stunning fightback for the Proteas on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.

At stumps, the Protead had a lead of 31 runs after dismissing the Black Capes for 211.

“It’s amazing,” Piedt said of the team’s performance. “I’m seriously proud of the way the guys fought today. “We were just trying to strangle them. We kept telling ourselves, that we needed to keep grinding away and some luck would go our way.”

It’s the second Test five-for of his career, and along with his old Western Province teammate, Dane Paterson, who picked up 3/39, they have given the Proteas an advantage many would not have thought they were capable of attaining.

That SA is in the ascendancy is a great tribute to the players’ fighting spirit, which was initially on display during a 77-run seventh wicket partnership between Shaun von Berg and Ruan de Swardt, that rescued the Proteas from a tricky position at 150/5.