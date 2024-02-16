Williamson's class proves too much for courageous Proteas

Patience was vital; Rachin Ravindra normally so fluent, was made to grind for over two hours to make 20, but importantly he shared a partnership with Williamson of 63, that settled New Zealand nerves and importantly drew some of the energy out of the Proteas.

It was Piedt again, who forced an error from Ravindra, who drove a full ball to Brand at cover.

Again the Proteas’ spirits were raised, but Williamson’s metronomic approach doused them. Will Young rode his luck but showed terrific resilience, to forge the partnership which ultimately broke the back of the run chase.

The unbeaten fourth wicket stand was worth 162 runs, with Young, a replacement Daryl Mitchell, who is rehabilitating after a long-term foot ailment, finishing on 60 not out.

Piedt was the only Proteas bowler to pick up any second innings wickets finishing with 3/93, giving him match figures of 8/182. Shaun von Berg, went wicketless in 16 overs, while Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson and Ruan de Swardt toiled manfully, but with no luck.

Brand, who took eight wickets in the first Test, said afterwards he had contemplated bringing himself onto bowl, but felt his two front-line spinners were capable of providing the breakthrough.

While New Zealand will look ahead to a big series with Australia that starts next week, the future for the group of Proteas who undertook the trip to New Zealand is unknown. The majority won’t wear the baggy green cap again, but some like Piedt, may be a candidate for the Bangladesh tour later this year, while Brand, despite not scoring big runs, remains a batter who will be considered to fill the gap left at the top of the order by Dean Elgar’s retirement.

David Bedingham, certainly has a long term future in the Test side, and may, given the fluency with which he plays come into consideration for the ODI team too.